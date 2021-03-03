Can Yaman Debuts the Cutest Name Instead of Sandokan.. Thanks to Bae Diletta Leotta

Turkish actor Can Yaman is obsessed with the new gift he'd received from his girlfriend Diletta Leotta.

Last Valentine's Day, Italian presenter Diletta Leotta surprised her prince charming Can Yaman with a white horse.

The Turkish star named the horse Cassius, and thanked Diletta on the best gift ever.

Since Valentine's, not a day goes by without Yaman posts a picture of Cassius on Instagram.

The pet was the right gift at the right time, not only because it was romantic for Can Yaman to receive a white horse on Valentine's Day from his girlfriend, but also because he is currently in a rigorous training camp getting ready for the new character he is going to embody in his new series, Sandokan, where he will play fighter Sandokan himself.

Yesterday, Can Yaman got creative on Instagram and appreciated Leotta's gift in the cutest way ever.

He posted a picture of himself riding Cassius, and combined the horse's name with the Italian series's name Sandokan, and came up with the name 'Sandocassius', adding a sword emoji next to the new pet name.