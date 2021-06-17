Hind Al-Bahraineya Weds Hunky Lebanese Basketball Player Karim Ezzeddine.. Video

Last night, singer Hind Al-Bahraineya has announced her marriage to Lebanese basketball player and Bahraini Sitra club, Karim Ezzedine.

The Bahraini singer posted a video of the ring exchange on Instagram, and attached it with the most romantic moments she had with her new hubby.

Hind captioned the video: "You didnt only make me fall in love with you. You made me fall in love with myself #3rdyear."

The artist received congratulatory messages from the audience and fellow artists, wishing her continued happiness and stability in her married life.

Hind had announced her engagement, when she recovered from Coronavirus after being the first Arab artist to contract the virus in 2020, revealing the news of her engagement indirectly by sharing a photo on Instagram wearing the engagement ring without any comment or information about her fiancé.

At the time, she only published people's greetings on Instagram Stories without any comment about the news of engagement.

Hind also previously shared a photo with her fiancée, Karim Ezzeddine, in which she wished him winning in a basketball game, and described him as her lover.

Karim Ezzeddine is one of Lebanon's most prominent stars, and has been ranked among the elite in recent years.