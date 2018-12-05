Hisham Haddad AXED From George Wassouf's New Music Video by MTV Lebanon

Hisham Haddad allegedly refused half a million dollar offer to leave LBCI network and join MTV Lebanon (Source: hichamhaddadz - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Hisham Haddad Disable alert for George Wassouf Follow >

Comedian and TV host Hisham Haddad appeared in the promotion for George Wassouf's new music video "Maliket Gamal Al Rooh" (Spirit's Beauty Queen) with many other familiar faces like TV host Nishan and basketball player Fadi Khatib and others.

The video was screened exclusively on MTV Lebanon yet what many noticed is that Hisham Haddad's shots were removed from the video. His shots were there in the promotional video posted on George Wassouf's Instagram page.

This happens after Hisham Haddad allegedly refused half a million dollar offer to leave LBCI network and join MTV Lebanon.

Many are waiting for George Wassouf's comment or reaction on editing his video for the dispute between the network and the TV host and if he will withdraw the exclusive rights he gave the channel to screen his long awaited video, Hisham Haddad is still mocking MTV Leabonon in his show "Lahon w Bas" (Until Here) and calls it sarcastically "Quality TV".