Hossam Habib opens up for the first time

Hossam Habib replies and tell his point of view during an interview "Al-Hikaya" program with Amr Adib yesterday on MBC Egypt, in which he broke his silence and commented on the accusations made against him that he was accountable for what happened to Shereen Abdel Wahab and her admission to a psychiatric clinic for addiction treatment.

The reactions to Hossam's remarks to Amr Adib can be divided into two groups: those who continue to stand by Shirin and back her wholeheartedly, especially her peers in the arts community; and others who believe Hossam is being repressed in light of the claims made against him by some.



Hossam Habib shared a story on his Instagram page after the responses to his comments from yesterday's appearance on the MBC Egypt program "Al-Hikaya," after his father Hassan Habib attacked him today through several Facebook posts, and also after Mahmoud al-Khayami refuted his claims that Shirin had not spent money on him throughout their marriage.

Hossam Habib, I consider it an honor that a woman reared me.

"I have the honor that I was raised by a woman, since she was powerful like a man, and this is the reason why I will not be talking to you," Hossam wrote in the details without specifying the individual in question.



Regarding his father, Hossam Habib said, "I have nothing to do with him."

"I am not connected to him, he and my mother are divorced, since I was 14 years old, I don't have any relationship with him, my relationship is just with my mother, my sister, and my five aunts," Hossam Habib stated in his intervention with Amr Adib on the Al-Hikaya program.

Hussam Habib's father accuses him of ruining Shirin's life.

In contrast, Hussein Abdel Wahab's father, Hussein Habib, attacked his son after hearing him discuss Shereen Abdel Wahab's crisis with Amr Adib. Hussein Habib accused his son of ruining Shereen's life and the future of her two daughters by suggesting that she write all of her wealth in the names of her daughters, and he blamed this action for the animosity between his son and the Shereen family.

After meeting him yesterday, Hossam's father, Hassan Habib, attacked him, accusing him of advising Shirin to go against Sharia and put all of her wealth in the names of her two daughters, which he claimed was the cause of the hostility between his son and Shereen's family. He also emphasized that Hossam hasn't visited him in 14 years except when he needs money.

He said on Facebook in a number of posts: "Please be honest with yourself. Is it really necessary to break the rule of our Lord so that I can safeguard my kids and daughters? After a lengthy life, it has two-thirds and the parents have one-third, which evacuates the parents and looks after the daughters."



By breaking the law of our Lord and not keeping your wife's money, you exposed her and destroyed her future, sowed resentment between them, and shattered your wife. If you had asked your father, he would have led you to the truth and everyone would have benefited, but instead you lost yourself and the daughters along with you.



She stated, "Daddy, I want to marry a man who spends on me," and I replied, "I want you to work and act on your house in order to grow up in the eyes of your wife and respect you love alone is not enough." He also discussed the car and the money, with Hossam stating that he does not take anything from Shirin. He also asked him, "4 years do not work you're leaving from others." You grabbed a million pounds from me to write off your villa and the things you own, which I will return to you. I also spent money on you during the hour of your divorce, and now you go and attack me again by telling Amr Adib that you know me from 14 years ago. Oh, you know me only for the benefit, and to steal money.

A few hours later, Hussam Habib removed all of the posts and shared a poem by Faris Qatari titled "Our head hoisted on your eyes. And it will never be going down and leaning." in its place.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri