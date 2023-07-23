How Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ makes time for his family?

  1. Home
Published July 23rd, 2023
ALBAWABA - With his successful and busy acting career, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ still manages to make time for family. 

Turkish media revealed that Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ puts his family first as he has certain rules that he does not break so he can manage to be an available family man, 

The famous Turkish actor makes sure that he only dedicated 8 hours per day on set, so he can go home early to spend time with his almost 2 years old son, Kurt Efe. 

Tatlıtuğ is married to Turkish fashion designer, Başak Dizer and are parents to Kurt Efe, the pair chose that name as a reference to when the couple first started their relationship they both starred in the series: ''Kurt Seyit ve Şura''.

The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2016, at the Turkish Consulate in the French capital, Paris.

 

