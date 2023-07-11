Iconic Wolverine suit returns in Deadpool 3!

ALBAWABA- Following last week's exciting news of Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra, Hugh Jackman was seen on Deadpool 3's set wearing an outfit inspired by the iconic 90s Wolverine suit!

The Australian star is coming back as Wolverine after his award-winning and fan-favorite Logan.

Marvel Studios seem to be switching things up since this is the first time we see Wolverine wearing something different than his usual combo of a black leather jacket and jeans.

First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/VH8p17WqMP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Movie production relocated to the UK for Ryan Reynolds

According to Daily Mail UK, Deadpool 3's production has been relocated to the UK so that co-star Ryan Reynolds can manage his obligations with his team Wrexham FC.

Filming took place on a beach in the United Kingdom where Hugh and Ryan are seen fighting each other as Wolverine and Deadpool. The movie will follow the story of Deadpool going back in time to prevent Wolverine's death in 2029 causing them to get lost in the Multiverse.

The multiverse plot-line has been used in previous Marvel films, including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, The Avengers, and now Deadpool 3.

Ryan Reynolds and 20th Century Fox shared photos of him and Hugh rehearsing fights and stunts together on the UK beach. Stay tuned, Deadpool 3 will hit cinemas on May 3rd, 2024!