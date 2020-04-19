'I'm Jealous'! Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Argue Via Dancing? Watch What They Posted on Instagram

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir shared a throwback video with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

Demet was wearing a sports bra and white sneakers, as she showed her professional moves along with choreographer Onur Alp.

She captioned the video in Turkish: "I decided what I want to do when bad days pass #tb."

Not long after, Demet's fellow actor and rumored on-and-off boyfriend Can Yaman, posted a rare video of himself dancing tango with an unknown lady. Many interpreted the post as a jealous response to Demet's video, especially that Can claimed not knowing how to dance when he was asked to do so while in Lebanon.