'I'm An Orphan'! Donia Samir Ghanem Shares First Words Following Her Mother, Dalal Abdel Aziz's Death

Egyptian actress Donia Samir Ghanem, 36, has remained silent since the passing of her mother, veteran Dalal Abdel Aziz, on August 7.

And today, The Egyptian star has broken her silence and shared her grief with 12.6 million followers on Instagram.

Donia shared a happy picture with her late mother Dalal as the two were smiling from ear to ear, but her words broke the hearts of fans, especially when she said: 'I've become an orphan without you mommy.'

Mrs. Radwan continued: 'You taught me contentment and I am satisfied, and you taught me to say to everything 'Praise be to God' And the last words I heard from you before you passed in the middle of your torment and fatigue was 'Praise be to God,'

'I am not upset, because I know that you are with our Lord, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, and with my beloved father, because you have concluded your journey and your mission in this world,'

'I just can't help it but to vent because I'm going to miss you so much. I'm venting to the kind people whose prayers reassure me of you and give me patience. May God have mercy on you and make you happy, my beloved, the most precious of people.'

As for Donia's sister, Amy Samir Ghanem, 34, she posted a picture of her late parents, father Samir Ghanem, who passed away at the age of 84 on May 20, and mother Dalal Abdel Aziz, on Instagram, two days ago.

The Egyptian star captioned the picture with a verse about parents from The Noble Quran which means: 'My Lord! bestow on them thy Mercy even as they cherished me in childhood.'