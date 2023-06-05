Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's mansion

ALBAWABA - New pictures of inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's new mansion have been released.

Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy a $60,859,000 mansion in Beverly Hills California, and pictures of the fairytale mansion are now on social media.

Lopez and Affleck have been looking for a property to call their own for the past 2 years, and now the duo has finally settled into a new home and paid for their new home in cash.

The mansion has 12 bedrooms, and 24 bathrooms, and is 38 thousand square feet big on 5.2 acres, the compound sits in the mountain of Beverly Hills and was renovated in 2016.

Additional amenities include a covered entertainment pavilion with a full outdoor kitchen, a 155-foot infinity pool, a 10-car garage, and parking for up to 80 cars.⁠

In 2002 it was owned by Alex Yemenidjian, former CEO of MGM Studios. Two years later, now-convicted Ponzi schemer Curtis Somoza bought the property. In 2007 it was sold again to a Korean woman who owned nursing homes.⁠

High-end house developer Gala Asher acquired the home in 2016 and spent millions transforming it into the contemporary mansion it is today.