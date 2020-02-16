It's Revenge Time! Rawan Bin Hussain Gets Back at Her Husband on Valentine's Day.. Watch What She Did to Him

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan bin Hussain revealed that on Valentine's Day last year, she had reserved an Italian cooking lesson for her and her husband, but they ended up in an argument, leaving her to take a friend along with her instead.

This year Rawan decided to punish her husband for last year's screw-up. She reserved a table for two at a restaurant, only when they got there he discovered that she had set him up: her husband would be her cook for the day!

When they arrived, Bin Hussain surprised her husband - whose identity is kept in secret from the public - with a prank that forced him to be her personal chef, while she sat at her table waiting for her food.

Although Rawan has never posted a picture of her husband before, she did reveal his voice in the video.

Rawan asked her husband, "what are you cooking?" and he cynically answered in frustration, "poison."