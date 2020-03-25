James Corden to Host a New TV Special Featuring Billie Eilish

CBS announced plans in a press release Wednesday for Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, which airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Corden will host the special from his garage due to public health concerns about coronavirus.



The special will feature performances from Eilish and her brother, Finneas, BTS, Legend and Andrea Bocelli from home.



In addition, Dua Lipa, David Blaine, Will Ferrell and other celebrities will make appearances on the show.

Homefest is meant to entertain fans and encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The show will provide information on how to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

Corden hosts the late-night talk show The Late Late Show, which suspended filming this month due to concerns about coronavirus.

"Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time," Late Late Show executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in the press release.

"With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits."

Corden shared a compilation video Monday of strange turns that have happened during The Late Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien have also posted monologues and videos from home amid the outbreak.

O'Brien said last week that he will begin filming new episodes of Conan at home using an iPhone.