NCT DREAM Are Set to Start Their Tour in Japan!

SM Entertainment announced on the 13th that NCT DREAM's second tour 'THE DREAM SHOW2? In A Dream' will be held in Japan on November 23 at Nihongaishi Hall in Nagoya, Yokohama Arena on November 26-28, and Marine Metse Fukuoka A Hall on December 1.

NCT DREAM are going on to the Japan tour after successfully wrapping up their concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea! NCT DREAM are now moving onto their second tour! https://t.co/mMqDt3WOQf#NCTDREAM #THEDREAMSHOW2 #THEDREAMSHOW2_In_A_DREAM#NCTDREAM_THEDREAMSHOW2 — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) September 13, 2022

According to SM Entertainment, this is NCT DREAM's second Japan tour in two years and nine months since their first solo concert in February 2020.

and it is expected to receive an explosive response from local fans as it can meet NCT DREAM's sensuous music and unrivaled performance.

NCT DREAM won the first Korean male artist title on the Oricon Weekly Album Chart before their official debut with their first mini-album "THE DREAM" released in January 2020.

NCT DREAM The 1st Album Repackage ‘Hello Future’ records no.1 on the Oricon weekly chart!https://t.co/vd2HvUWo7y#NCTDREAM #HelloFuture #NCTDREAM_HelloFuture — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) July 15, 2021

NCT Dream mobilized 135,000 people online and offline for performances at Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, the largest concert hall in Korea, from September 8 to 9.

#NCTDREAM’s second concert at the Seoul Olympic Stadium was a huge success with more than 135,000 fans tuning in on and offline from 102 regions around the world!

“This is the start of NCT DREAM’s era”https://t.co/XXEs9qZhHn#THEDREAMSHOW2 #NCTDREAM_THEDREAMSHOW2 pic.twitter.com/OkMnVr84a6 — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) September 10, 2022

NCT Dream said, "thanks to NCT fans that we've been able to come this far and proved that we've made it." adding, "The era of NCT Dream is just beginning."

Written by Sondos Swed