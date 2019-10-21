Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Love For Zuhair Murad's Designs

US superstar Jennifer Lopez was spotted on the streets of New York Friday wearing a larger than life wedding dress by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.





She wasn’t tying the knot with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, however, and was instead on the set of her latest film, “Marry Me.”

Lopez stars alongside Owen Wilson and Sara Silverman in the upcoming flick and was seen striding across a New York street wearing an embellished wedding dress by none other than Murad.

The nude-colored gown featured a head-turning tulle skirt with a long train, which Lopez balanced out with a jewel-encrusted veil.

Earlier this year, Lopez revealed Murad is in fact one of her favorite designers — perhaps explaining why she often chooses his gowns for red carpet events, magazine shoots and, now, film shoots.

Just before she brought her “It’s My Party World Tour” to Egypt on Aug. 9, she sat down for an interview with event organizer Venture Lifestyle, in which she revealed that Lebanese designer Murad is one of her go-to fashion icons.

“I love Zuhair, he’s probably my favorite,” Lopez said in the interview, before going on to shed light on the moment she discovered the Lebanese talent.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show somewhere. I was doing a show and I was so jetlagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in, and he had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

Lopez went on to explain the hurdles she faced when trying to get in touch with Murad, who doesn’t seem to have been a household name at the time.

“I came back (to the US) and I said, ‘Do you guys know Zuhair Murad?’ and nobody knew who he was, none of the stylists, nobody in the United States knew who he was. I was like, ‘You have to get me this dress for the Met Ball,” she said, referring to the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York and one of the fashion world’s most eagerly anticipated events.

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.