JLO's Thoughts And Prayers Are With Kobe Bryant's Family

The 41-year-old basketball legend and his daughter were among the nine people killed on Sunday (26.01.20) when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, and Jennifer - who was friends with Kobe and his wife Vanessa - has sent her love to his family as they face "unimaginable heartbreak".





In an Instagram post, the 'Hustlers' star wrote: "Family. As I scrolled through Kobe's feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most.



"We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now."



Jennifer said she is "sending all of [her] love" to Vanessa, as well as their three other children - 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri - and the families of the other seven people who lost their lives.



She continued: "I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today's tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all."



The 'On The Floor' hitmaker, 50, concluded her post by paying tribute to Kobe, whom she described as a "hero".



She wrote: "Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father (sic)"