JLo's Wedding jewelry Costs More Than 2 Million Dollars

When Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck, the actress dazzled in three different wedding dresses, and her jewelry was the most memorable, as the collection was worth more than 2 million American dollars.

PageSix reported that Jennifer Lopez wore K. Mikimoto & Co earrings in South Sea cultured pearls and diamonds that cost $53,000, with a matching ring valued at $39,000.

Jennifer Lopez's first wedding dress was designed by Ralph Lauren, her second gown, according to Vogue, JLo's Ralp Lauren's dress had ''more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into ruffles to make an ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic turtleneck column dress.''

The first look of Jennifer Lopez’s three custom Ralph Lauren wedding gowns. pic.twitter.com/402gOxsssE — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) August 23, 2022

As per Vogue, JLo's second wedding gown was also Ralp Lauren, ''Thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal.'' - Courtesy of Ralph Lauren.

Her last wedding dress was also a Ralph Lauren dress that featured a removable organza overlay with pearls.

Let's take a closer look at @JLo's wedding dress. For her marriage to Ben Affleck, she wore 3 sets of custom Ralph Lauren Collection. Totally beautiful!❤️#JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/UyRSOLaD4u — Popbela.com (@Popbela_com) August 24, 2022

She replaced her pearl and diamond earring with a different pair, too, by K. Mikimoto & Co , which is worth around $85,000.

Her earrings for her third dress cost around 2 million dollars, and were designed by Samer Halimeh.

By Alexandr Abumuhor