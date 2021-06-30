Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary With Never-Seen Wedding Photos

by: Alexandra Abumuhor

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first got married in Las Vegas in May 2018.

Their second wedding was on June 29, where they tied the knot in a big wedding bash in the south of France.

Close family members and friends attended the wedding ceremony including Turner's co-star Maisie Williams as well as Joe's brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, in addition to the J-sisters, actress Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet tribute to the love of his life, the Jonas Brothers band member shared 2 posts featuring black and white photos of the huge romantic ceremony, ''The best two years of my life. Love you'' he captioned the first post where it showed a glimpse of the couple dancing.

The second post which included multiple wedding snaps where he gave a special performance with his brothers Kevin and Nick. ''2 Years Of Party Times'' the 31 year-old singer wrote.

Jonas wasn't the only one who shared heartwarming wedding pictures, Turner shared a series of black and white images with her 15 million Instagram followers, ''I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years'' wrote Turner alongside the post.

The Game of Thrones star also blessed her fans with a picture that portrayed the moment she and Jonas officially walked down the aisle as husband and wife for the first time. '' 2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub'' she captioned the image.

The couple are busy being new parents to their 11-monnth-old daughter Willa, whom Sophie gave birth to on the 22nd of July in 2020.