Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary With Never-Seen Wedding Photos

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 30th, 2021 - 09:19 GMT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first got married in Las Vegas in May 2018
Highlights
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first got married in Las Vegas in May 2018.

Their second wedding was on June 29, where they tied the knot in a big wedding bash in the south of France.

Close family members and friends attended the wedding ceremony including Turner's co-star Maisie Williams as well as Joe's brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, in addition to the J-sisters, actress Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet tribute to the love of his life, the Jonas Brothers band member shared 2 posts featuring black and white photos of the huge romantic ceremony, ''The best two years of my life. Love you'' he captioned the first post where it showed a glimpse of the couple dancing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The second post which included multiple wedding snaps where he gave a special performance with his brothers Kevin and Nick. ''2 Years Of Party Times'' the 31 year-old singer wrote.

Jonas wasn't the only one who shared heartwarming wedding pictures, Turner shared a series of black and white images with her 15 million Instagram followers, ''I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years'' wrote Turner alongside the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

The Game of Thrones star also blessed her fans with a picture that portrayed the moment she and Jonas officially walked down the aisle as husband and wife for the first time. '' 2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub'' she captioned the image. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

The couple are busy being new parents to their 11-monnth-old daughter Willa, whom Sophie gave birth to on the 22nd of July in 2020.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


