Johnny Depp back as Jack Sparrow for a day

Published October 25th, 2022 - 08:09 GMT
In new TikTok video, Johnny Depp can be seen transforming into captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean to meet joyous fan

The fan, Christine Kelly was extremely happy when Johnny Depp kneeled in front of her wheelchair and impersonates the character of captain Jack Sparrow.

Christine wrote on the Instagram video: "Captain Jack Sparrow is in the house! Love ya, my sweet Johnny''

In another video shared on Kelly's social media page, Johnny can be seen bending down to hug her while she was on the wheelchair, 'I felt very loved and safe in his arms. Pure beautiful love' the caption read.

In this latest appearance for the Hollywood actor, fans were surprised to see his clean-shaven face, as Depp's new look is for his latest project in which he is playing the role of King Louis XV.

Depp last played the role of Jack Sparrow in 2017’s ''Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales''.

 

