First Look For Johnny Depp in His New Movie

By Alexandra Abumuhor,

Johnny Depp fans must be very eager to see the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his new movie, where the star will play the role of King Louis XV in the new upcoming movie 'Jeanne Du Barry'.

And it seems that the name of the previously announced movie has been changed titled La Favourite.

The French production company Why Not Production shared the first image of the role embodied by Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, which will be released in cinemas in 2023, and will be on the French Netflix platform exclusively in 2024.



In the picture, Johnny Depp appears with long white hair, hid his eyes behind a mask, and put on his head a white hat, in an attempt to match his image with the image of King Louis who embodies his character.

Jeanne Du Barry follows the story of the real historical figure Jeanne du Barry who was Louis XV’s final mistress who was born illegitimately to a poor woman and then climbed the social ladder to become the king's lover.

In the film, Johnny Depp will be portraying King Louis XV, the predecessor to the doomed Louis XV whose reign led to the French Revolution.

King Louis XV, whose rule led to the decline of royal power in France and later to the French Revolution in 1789.

Filming the new production is being produced by Why Not Productions in France, and is distributed by Wild Bunch International and Le Pacte.

Shooting locations spanned Paris and the Île-de-France region, including Versailles. French filmmaker Maïwenn will both direct and star in the project as the title mistress. The film is also set to star Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair.

