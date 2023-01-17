Johnny Depp visits Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is in Saudi Arabia visiting Al-Ula, and the actor took a selfie with the minister of culture as the pair toured the country.

Johnny Depp is trending on social media after he was seen spending time in Al-Ula, this will be Depp's first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia after the Red Sea Film Festival announced its support in the actor's new upcoming movie.

Celebrating Depp's visit, the Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula, Badr bin Al Saud, shared a selfie on his Instagram account alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean star and wrote in the caption: "Happy Times."

Depp's visit to Al-Ula comes shortly after the Red Sea International Film Festival announced that they are co-producing Depp's upcoming French drama film "Jeanne du Barry," also known as "La Favorite."

The movie is directed by Maïwenn, who will also play the lead role in the upcoming production, and the protagonist of the film will be played by Johnny Depp.

La Favorite tells the story of Jeanne Bécu who was born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.