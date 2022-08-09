What is Johnny Depp Doing in Iran?

Videos and photos were virally shared online showing people celebrating Ashura in the Iranian city of Tabriz among the people was a man who was thought by social media users to be the American very-famous actor Johnny Depp.

People went crazy sharing the pictures and the photos of the lookalike Johnny Depp in Iran during the Islamic event of Ashura, which falls on the tenth day of Muharram.

Since the videos and photos were released online thousands of memes, comments, shares, and retweets emerged along with them where some people made fun of saying what would bring such a famous American actor to Iran?

A person wrote on Twitter: "Brother Depp is currently in Tehran as show of gratitude for the overwhelming support he got from Iranian fans during his court trial."

Another commented: "OMG there's a Johnny Depp doppelganger in Iran" saying that he went there to participate in the Ashura day.

According to Iranian media sources, the Johhny Depp lookalike was identified as Amin Sa'les, who apparently does some modeling gigs thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the American actor.