The Jonas Brothers Drink Bird Saliva

The Jonas Brothers drank bird saliva during Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, answered or dodged questions in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on the CBS late-night show. All three brothers had to eat or drink when one didn't answer a question.

Kevin kicked off the game by saying he would rather buy an album from Joe's band DNCE than one of Nick's. Nick got his brother back in the next round by refusing to name the most famous person who's hit on him.

"You know, I'm battling answering this question. Kevin said this is the thing he's least excited to have to eat. He said DNCE over my album, so in the spirit of brotherly love," Nick said before drinking bird saliva.

The brothers drank again -- this time a three chili pepper smoothie -- after Joe refused to rank boy bands Backstreet Boys, 'N Sync, One Direction and BTS from best to worst.

"Oh, wow. You want the entire world to hate me, huh? I really don't want to drink this," Joe said before taking a sip.

he brothers took a bite of cow blood and pork tongue jelly after Kevin refused to say whether Nick or Joe would make a better father. Nick surprised his brothers by his ranking his Jumanji co-stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson from most to least likable.

"You see, the thing about this question is that they all control whether I'm in the movie or now. And specifically, Dwayne Johnson. He's the biggest, with the most muscles," Nick said.

"So then, it's Karen. Karen, because she's so kind and funny. And then Jack is so funny and charismatic. I love you Kevin, I'm sorry," he apologized. "I can't wait 'til they recast me with Harry Styles."

Joe finished off the game by answering if he would rather vacation with Nick and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, or Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

"Oh, man. Now you got the wives? Makes everything even more awkward," Joe, who is engaged to actress Sophie Turner, said. "Sorry, Kev. I would go with Nick and Pri, just because if they're paying, it's going to be amazing."