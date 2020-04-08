Justin Bieber Goes For a Drive With Wife Hailey During Self-Isolation

But Justin Bieber headed out of the house on Tuesday, armed with a face mask.

The pop star, 26, wore a black face mask as he drove around his wife Hailey Bieber, 23.

Justin posted a black-and-white selfie onto his Instagram stories, where he was seen sporting the face covering whilst sitting in the driver's seat.

Hailey, meanwhile, did not wear a face mask as she leaned back against her chair, sporting a soft sweater and gold hoop earrings.

They also had a laptop decked out with stickers, sitting in between them.

It wasn't clear where exactly the pair were heading off to, but a few minutes later Justin posted a scenic snap of ranch-like setting.

A small wood building sat in the distance upon rolling hills beneath a grey sky.

Justin posted a farm themed emoji along with the photo.

Justin and Hailey have been doing their best to stay entertained as they continue to self-isolate during the pandemic.

After leaving Los Angeles for Justin's native Canada due to coronavirus, last week Hailey revealed she feels happier than she has in months.

She revealed she's relishing her self-isolation with the Grammy winner, admitting the pandemic has allowed the loved-up couple to spend some quality time together.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Hailey noted she's recently learned to appreciate the 'simple and small things in life.'