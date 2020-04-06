Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Made Him Shave His Moustache

But the power couple is also keeping up with their celebrity pals, thanks to the wonders of Instagram Live.

The pop icon went live Sunday with Hailey to chat with some friends and also dished on their relationship, revealing that it was his wife made him shave his recent mustache.

Justin Bieber shocks fans as he SHAVES his mustache off.

​

The 26-year-old was joined by Toronto Maple Leafs centerman Auston Matthews, whom he referred to as 'the best mustache in hockey.'

Matthews returned the compliment to Bieber, who shaved his off recently after growing it out to promote his latest album Changes.

Bieber admitted: 'Hailey was gonna freaking kill me. I wasn't gonna be able to sleep in the bed. So, I had to shave it.'

​

He posted a video to his story in February of himself shaving it off in the mirror after it earned mixed reactions from his 131million followers.

In addition to Matthews, the Grammy winner was also joined by Kehlani and Kendall Jenner for the live video.

He later posted a video to his story with a humble brag, saying: 'So, I guess I was crashing the Instagram servers, according to my friend who has inside scoop. That's why it doesn't seem to be working.'

During the IG Live, Justin also asked Hailey, 23, what was her favorite part of being married to him, to which she responded with a laugh, saying: 'Oh my goodness.'

He then said: 'My favorite thing about being married to you is that you are very considerate of people.

'You make sure to put other people first. You're a very good listener. And you really encourage me to do what I'm good at and what I love.

​