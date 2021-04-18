  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Karlie Kross, Whose Wedding Attended By Prince Hussein and Princess Salma of Jordan, Reve…

Karlie Kross, Whose Wedding Attended By Prince Hussein and Princess Salma of Jordan, Reveals Sex and Name of Her New Born

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published April 18th, 2021 - 07:24 GMT
Karlie Kross Joshua Kushner Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Salma of Jordan Sex and Name of New Born

Karlie Kross and husband Joshua Kushner have welcomed their  first child into the world on March 11.

Also ReadPrince Hussein and Princess Salma of Jordan Attend Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's WeddingPrince Hussein and Princess Salma of Jordan Attend Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's Wedding

And American model Karlie Kross has just revealed the name and sex of her little bundle of joy.

With her 9 million followers on Instagram, Karlie shared the cutest picture of her newborn grabbing her finger.

She also shared that the sex of the child is a "boy" by captioning the picture with a blue heart emoji next to his name "Levi Joseph".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Kloss confirmed the pregnancy last November when she shared a short clip of her pregnant belly, and wrote: 'good morning baby'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Since then, the American beauty stunned in multiple maternity looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

Karlie Kross and Joshua Kushner first tied the knot in October 2018 and said 'I do' in a small, intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York.

The next year they threw themselves a second Western-themed wedding in July 2019 in Wyoming.

Among the guests were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Diane con Furstenberg.

A bit of royalty was on hand for the occasion too, including Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan and his sister Princess Salma Bint Abdullah of Jordan.

Karlie Kross Joshua Kushner Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Salma of Jordan Sex and Name of New Born Prince Hamzah bin Hussein

Tags:Karlie KrossCrown Prince HusseinPrincess SalmaJoshua Kushner

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...