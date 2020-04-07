Kelly Clarkson Tapes Her Talk Show From Home

  1. Home
Published April 7th, 2020 - 06:06 GMT
Friday's original episode will feature the premiere of the Trolls World Tour music video "Just Sing!"
Kelly Clarkson is taping new episodes of her daytime talk show as she practices social distancing in Montana.

One new episode of The Kelly Clarckson Show will be taped each week in Montana through the spring, NBCUniversal said Monday.

"Starting today, The Kelly Clarkson Show will produce one remote episode per week from Montana," a press release said, nothing the state is where the singer and TV star is sheltering in place with her family.

"Kelly will conduct virtual interviews with celebrities and people in our communities doing their part during this challenging time. Audiences can also look forward to more 'Bathroom Kellyoke' editions."

Friday's original episode will feature the premiere of the Trolls World Tour music video "Just Sing!" and video-chat interviews with the animated movie's stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Episodes previously taped in California before The Kelly Clarkson Show was shut down in March will also include some updated material, such as monologues, when they air going forward.

The syndicated, daytime chat show -- like most other TV productions and live performances -- was disrupted as part of social-distancing measures intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

