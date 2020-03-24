Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Most Comfortable Piece of Clothing

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been working alongside Calvin Klein for a number of campaigns and admits she feels so at ease on the set as she knows the "groove of things".
Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video for the brand, she said: "It's always so nice to be here on set with Calvin Klein.
At this point I feel like I've done it so much that it's just so comfortable and it's so easy to just get right in the groove of things when you get here so I love it."
Meanwhile, Kendall previously admitted she's made a conscious effort to be "super selective" about her modelling work.
The world-famous star explained that her other responsibilities - including appearing on the family's E! reality show - means she isn't able to commit to a huge number of catwalk shows each year.
She said: "Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do.
"More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming, and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."
Back in 2015, Kendall revealed she loves posing in her underwear.
She said: "It was super fun. Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It's always fun to do that. I'm close with Joan, and me and all the girls are friends."
