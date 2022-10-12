Kerem Bürsin Checks up on Hande Erçel

Hande Erçel's sister Gamze has recently announced that her toddler got diagnosed with cancer.

And Hande's ex and famous Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin has revealed, during an interview with a journalist, that he contacted Hande to check on her niece.

During the interview, Kerem was asked about Hande and her niece's diagnosis, Kerem replied: "Of course I called her and spoke to her, and I do not want to talk much about it because it is a very sensitive topic for them."

Kerem Bürsin continued his statements when asked about his relationship with Hande Erçel and whether there were problems or disputes between the two of them.

Bürsin replied: "Our relationship is very good, and there is no tension between us."

By Alexandra Abumuhor