Khloe Kardashian Defends Herself as She is Backlashed by a Fan

Jordyn was the best friend of Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22, until she admitted to sharing a kiss with Khloe's ex Tristan in February 2019 but fans have not been please to see Khloe, 35, forgive Tristan but cut ties with Jordyn.





Jordyn, 22, claimed during an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith's 'Red Table Talk' that Tristan - who is the father of Khloe's 23-month-old daughter True - kissed her without her consent.



One fan wrote on Twitter: "So they all forgave tristan for cheating on khloe, so they must forgive jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman's in this family but I can't agree with hypocrisy (sic)."



However, Khloe hit back and wrote: "We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent thing is near say. The entire story is hearsay but I'll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with.

"If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone's mental well being (sic)."



Meanwhile, Khloe recently praised Tristan's parenting skills, hailing him as a "great person".



The reality star shared: "I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there."



Khloe and Tristan, 29, are determined to do their best for their daughter, even though they're no longer together.



And Khloe previously admitted she picked up tips on how to co-parent by watching her own parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, navigate the challenge of raising their children.



Khloe said: "I always remember though, how amazing [they were].



"I'm sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one."