Khloe Kardashian Wasn't 'Proud' About Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wasn’t “comfortable accepting” Tristan Thompson’s marriage proposal nearly two years ago.

‘The Kardashians’ star didn't even tell her family the NBA player - with whom she has daughter True, four, and a two-month-old son - had asked her to be his wife in December 2020 - she didn't feel "proud" of their relationship following cheating scandals including a kiss with half-sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods

The 38-year-old beauty told her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, on their Hulu reality show: “I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone, and that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’

“And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

Kim admitted she quizzed Tristan - who was later revealed to have been unfaithful again and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols last year - about proposing to her sister and was stunned when the 31-year-old sportsman revealed he already has.

The Skims founder said: “The fact that he proposed and you never told us. And I asked him months later … the night after I thought it happened and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?’”

In a confessional, the aspiring lawyer went into more detail about the chat with Tristan after all the “drama” surrounding his infidelity.

Kim said: “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine’s Day.

And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?’ and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ Oh my God, she didn’t tell us!”