Kim Kardashian is Accused of Photoshopping AGAIN

Once more, Kim Kardashian has been caught with yet another photoshop fail on one of her social media photographs, but this time, the edit is super odd.

The 41-year-old reality queen and the rest of her well-known family have frequently come under fire for photoshopping their kids or reducing their legs or waistlines. It appears that the SKIMS founder has now changed her appearance even again.

Commercial photographer Caroline claimed Kim Kardashian had Photoshopped her trapezius muscle around her neck and shoulders in a popular TikTok video that was posted earlier this week. Caroline reverse-photo shopped the muscle in the video, which has received more than 6.5 million views, to show how the original image would have appeared.

"Kim Kardashian is known for using photoshop to remove her traps. Why? I'm not sure. She said in the TikTok, "This section right here has been edited out. Maybe it makes her neck look smaller.

Caroline enlarged the image and pointed out that the water pattern behind Kardashian's neck was distorted, indicating that the images had likely been altered. She changed the image in Photoshop using the liquefy tool to show how it might appear naturally.

As you can see, the background water reflection also begins to appear much more naturally. She added as she retouched the picture, "We don't have that twisted affect. This location appears much more natural.

Caroline screenshotted the reality star's Instagram post and used it to compare the manipulated image to an unedited video from the photo shoot that Kim Kardashian had provided. She displayed the before and after images of the modified post and added, "We also have a behind-the-scenes film from the shoot to compare as well. Here is a screenshot from a behind-the-scenes movie where you can see her neck and trapezius, and here is the before for comparison.

"I don't understand why they do it, the nonedited original is so much better looking," reads one comment.

While another added: "This is actually so not okay. You would think that now that they have daughters they would think about the impact of this more."

Written By : Lara AlNimri