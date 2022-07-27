Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Are Not Happy With Instagram's Updates

By Alexandra Abumuhor

It looks like Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian are very annoyed with Instagram's updates.

The reality stars believe Instagram is trying to look like TikTok and the Kar-Jenner sisters are not happy about it.

Kylie Jenner, who is one of the most followed people on Instagram has agreed with social media users to start a petition to bring back old Instagram updates.

Kim and Kylie, shared a post with their fans that read “make Instagram Instagram again.” The post, created by photographer @illumitati, asked the platform to stop trying to be like its video-sharing competitor TikTok.

“I just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, everyone,” the post read, and Kylie wrote: 'Pleaseeeeee'



Meta Platforms Inc has been working on new Instagram and Facebook updates to look more like TikTok, however, these updates are angering social media users to the point where they are asking people responsible to bring back the old Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that in 2018, after a Snapchat redesign gave the company grief, Jenner tweeted that she doesn’t open the app anymore. Snap’s stock lost roughly $1.3 billion in value over the following day.