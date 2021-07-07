Kim Kardashian SHUTS Down KKW Beauty Because of The 'W' Amid Divorce From Kanye

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West announced that she would be temporarily closing down her KKW Beauty line to rebrand.

"To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years," Kim shared on her Twitter and Instagram account.

On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," she continued.

"I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," Kardashian said. "In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

She ended her statement thanking her fans and loyal customers, "Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won't be gone for too long."

followers started responding with theories that Kardashian was making over her brand because of her impending divorce from Kanye West and would be removing the 'W' from the name.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and wed in 2014 in Florence. They share four children together, North, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago. three, and Psalm, two.

And in February, the media personality filed for divorce from the rapper after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kim previously sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. for $200 million in 2020.