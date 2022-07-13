Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend Pete Davidson Can't Wait to be a Dad

Written by Lara Elayan

Kim Kardashian better start getting ready to having another baby soon, as her boyfriend Pete Davidson shared his anticipation towards the idea of becoming a father.

Previously, he put in the picture to Kevin Hart in the ''Hart to Heart '' series that he is excited to be a dad; '[I'm] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's, like, my dream. Yeah and so it's, like, super corny,'.

He first stated that it was super corny then took back what he said by saying "it’s not super corny it’s the best God damn thing you can do in life.”

One of his stated reasons of why he would like to be considered part of the fatherhood soon is because he thinks it would be so fun.

He also shared his love towards dressing up a little kid. Despite the fact that he is excited for that chapter, he is looking forward towards development so that it could get easier for when he has a child.

He stated, 'It would be so fun dress up a little dude, like, or you know, like, you saw it's just, like, I'm so excited for, like, that chapter. So, like, that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be, like, as good of a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it's just easier.'

During the show, the two comedians opened up about their childhood trauma and how it made them the people they are today including the fact that they use comedy as their own form of therapy.

He quoted that if his childhood was fine, he wouldn't be in the place he is today and that it is what made him love comedy.

'I tell my friends all the time. I'm, like, if I... if everything in my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in [my hometown] Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But, like, that weird s*** that it [did to me] made me love comedy.'

Part of his childhood trauma is that he lost his firefighter dad during the 9/11 terrorist attack which pressed him into depression and an attempt of suicide by drowning himself at 9 years old.

Claiming to be a family guy, he proved his love for children by having solo playdates with 9 year old North West and 6 year old Saint West as well as tattooing Kim's four children's initials on his neck due to the amount of time he spends with them.