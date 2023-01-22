Kylie finally shares son's name and face

ALBAWABA - Kylie Jenner surprised her followers with a series of pictures of her baby boy for the first time ever.

TV personality Kylie Jenner has shared with her 378 million Instagram followers a series of pictures of her 11-month-old son.

The mother of two also shared the name of her baby boy, as she wrote in the caption: "AIRE," and attached a white heart.

Kylie Jenner has been in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, and the pair share Aire and Stormi together.

And when Aire was first born, Jenner shared with her fans and followers that her newborn's name is "Wolf," however, shortly after, Jenner and Scott announced that they will be changing Wolf's name as the name does not match the baby's personality.

Jenner wrote on Instagram: "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Aire's middle name is "Jacques," which is Scott's birth name.