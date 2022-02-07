Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Monday.

The beauty mogul shared the news on her Instagram page, where she posted a black and white photo, her daughter Stormi can be seen holding the hand of the newborn. ''💙 2/2/22'' she captioned the post.

Kylie announced her pregnancy in September of 2021, where she shared a video on her Instagram that featured a positive pregnancy test. she captioned the post with a pregnancy emoji alongside a white heart emoji.

The KylieSkin founder also took to Instagram to share several floral arrangement that were sent to her as a congratulations, a card sticking out of purple roses read: “Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi! We are so excited and love you so much. Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm XOXO.”

Kylie and Travis also share daughter Stormi whom they welcomed in 2018, Jenner kept her first pregnancy a secret, waiting to officially confirm the news after giving birth to her baby girl.

The couple started dating in 2017.