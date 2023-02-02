Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's birthday

ALBAWABA - Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter Stormi's fifth birthday by sharing an Instagram post with her followers.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner shared with her followers on Instagram a post wishing her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster a happy birthday.

"I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing." Jenner wrote.

She added: "five years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you storm girl."

The TV personality shares two children with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, the pair are co-parenting daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Jenner wasn't the only one who wished little Stormi a happy birthday, Kris Jenner also took to her social media page to share her own tribute.

The momager wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!!"

"I can’t believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives."

She continued: "You are the best daughter, granddaughter, cousin, friend, and big sister!! Your brother is so lucky to have you to look up to, and I can’t wait to watch your bond grow as you get older. We are all blessed to have you in our lives, my precious girl. I love you to the moon and back, Stormi, and I can’t wait to celebrate your special day with you! Lovey xo"