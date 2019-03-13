Kylie Jenner Proud of Her Body

She has never shied away from showing off her killer body (Source: kyliejenner / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Disable alert for Kylie Jenner Follow >

She has never shied away from showing off her killer body.

And Kylie Jenner was at it again Tuesday as she put her seriously trim torso on display while clad in black leggings and a grey crop top.

'I'm proud of my little stomach,' Kylie, 21, raved in her Instagram stories.

Ab-solutely amazing! Kylie Jenner showed off her seriously trim torso as she posed in front of the mirror wearing black leggings and a grey crop top

Showing off her flat abs from an array of different angles, Kylie indeed looked fit and fabulous as she lounged about in her ath-leisure.

The mom of one wore her black locks swept across her head in a slightly messy style with just minimal makeup upon her complexion.

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi last year with her boyfriend Travis Scott following a super secretive pregnancy.

The reality star announced both the birth of her daughter and her pregnancy to the world in February 2018.

'I'm proud of my little stomach': Jenner was not shy about showing off her fabulous figure

Since then, Kylie's life has continued to flourish.

The beauty connoisseur earned a new title last week as she was appointed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes.

She was surprised by the success of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, which was only founded in 2015 but is now worth an estimated $900million.

Jenner, who owns a 100 percent stake in it, has separate income from endorsements and her family's reality TV show. She also owns an impressive portfolio of real estate.

'I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good,' she told Forbes. 'That’s a nice pat on the back.'

She credits her success to her enormous social media following which ensured her customer base before she made her first product.

'It’s the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything,' she said. 'I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far. I work really hard.'