Kylie Jenner Reveals She Wanted to Name 'Stormi' a Traditional Name

She followed the lead of big sister Kim Kardashian in giving her daughter the unique moniker Stormi Webster.

But Kylie Jenner has revealed she nearly opted for a very traditional choice, the old Latin name, Rose.

Speaking on Instagram Stories as she got her make-up done on Tuesday, she told fans: 'One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my [future] daughter this, but I wanted to name her Rose,' Kylie said. 'I really liked that name. Shout out to everyone named Rose.'

Kylie also revealed she had another name in mind before she met her first child, but realised it just wouldn't work for the infant.

She said: 'It was a very weird name…but I love it. It just didn't work for her.'

Kylie's make-up artist had asked her to tell the tale of how Stormi got her name.

'I feel like she chose her own name,' said Kylie. 'Pretty much. I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an 'ie' at the end of her name like me, Kylie and Stormi.

'So it was that at first, and when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right... When I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn't imagine any other name other than Stormi, so yeah.'

The 21-year-old make-up millionaire has been engaging her fans via social media in recent days.

Along with baby names she has also been chatting weight gain - revealing what foods she cut out to lose those last few pounds after welcoming her daughter, now aged one.

And Kylie admitted omitting certain carbs from her diet did wonders.

'I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want,' the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said. 'Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy. And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that's the trick for me, personally.'

Jenner added, 'It's all about diet for me. I'm naturally just a really skinny person. But not like Kendall. She's naturally, like model status.

'But yeah, I've always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.'

The Lip Kit mogul - who is now worth $1b - added that she feels it just takes time to shed the baby weight no matter what.

'And I also think, after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create the child,' she said.

Also on Tuesday she put her seriously trim torso on display while clad in black leggings and a grey crop top.

'I'm proud of my little stomach,' Kylie raved in her Instagram stories.

Showing off her flat abs from an array of different angles, Kylie indeed looked fit and fabulous as she lounged about in her ath-leisure.

The mom of one wore her black locks swept across her head in a slightly messy style with just minimal makeup upon her complexion.

Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi last year with her boyfriend Travis Scott following a super secretive pregnancy.

The reality star announced both the birth of her daughter and her pregnancy to the world in February 2018.

Since then, Kylie's life has continued to flourish.

The beauty connoisseur earned a new title last week as she was appointed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes.