  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kylie Jenner Showcases Her $150,000 Birkin bag

Kylie Jenner Showcases Her $150,000 Birkin bag

Published January 7th, 2020 - 08:10 GMT
Kylie added a shorter version of the yellow wig
Kylie added a shorter version of the yellow wig
Highlights
She caused a stir up online on Sunday for drawing attention to California wildfires and animals lost before showcasing her mink fur slippers. 

And Kylie Jenner tried to change the conversation with an extremely sultry photo on Monday. 

The 22-year-old beauty sat on her kitchen counter in her new shorter yellow wig with her and $150,000 Birkin bag. 

'come through and chill' she captioned the sultry shot. 

Kylie rocked a matching pair of grey sweater and joggers for the casual at-home shoot. 

She teamed the look with a pair of blue and white sneakers.  

Kylie added a shorter version of the yellow wig she's been wearing over the past few days. 

Her glam featured contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, a dark eye and matte lined lip. 

She accessorised with various rings and had her $150,000 Birkin bag beside her on show.

The youngest Jenner sister posed with the same bag last year, matching mom's, Kris Jenner, last during during a private flight.   

And while sharing the sultry shot, Kylie was back to work with her natural dark hair on Monday.

'set days,' she captioned while at a shoot. 

The world's youngest self-made billionaire added a butterfly filter over her face that gave her freckles and soft skin.  


 

Kylie's glam was kept simple with rose colored eyelids and a very plump nude colored pout. 

She also shared a selection of designer shoes she was choosing from, including two pairs of closed toe Prada ones. 


And while showcasing the heels, ironically it was shoes that found her in a big mess on social media on Sunday.  

Kylie was branded a 'hypocrite' after showcasing her real mink slippers following a post mourning the loss of half a billion animals that had been killed in the Australian fires.  

The billionaire had written: 'this breaks my heart,' on the photo from the rescue mission.

Her next photo had her showcase her $1450 Louis Vuitton slippers.  

One wrote: 'seeing kylie jenner post about the koalas being killed by the fires in australia followed by a picture of her wearing mink sandals on her instagram story really made me realize the extent to which the kardashian family’s stupidity reaches.'

Another Tweeted: 'likeee... kylie jenner posting a boohoo about dying koalas then straight after posing in her real fur shoes. how would you like someone to come and skin you alive sis.' 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...