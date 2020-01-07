Kylie Jenner Showcases Her $150,000 Birkin bag

And Kylie Jenner tried to change the conversation with an extremely sultry photo on Monday.

The 22-year-old beauty sat on her kitchen counter in her new shorter yellow wig with her and $150,000 Birkin bag.

'come through and chill' she captioned the sultry shot.

Kylie rocked a matching pair of grey sweater and joggers for the casual at-home shoot.

She teamed the look with a pair of blue and white sneakers.

Kylie added a shorter version of the yellow wig she's been wearing over the past few days.

Her glam featured contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, a dark eye and matte lined lip.

​

She accessorised with various rings and had her $150,000 Birkin bag beside her on show.

The youngest Jenner sister posed with the same bag last year, matching mom's, Kris Jenner, last during during a private flight.

​

And while sharing the sultry shot, Kylie was back to work with her natural dark hair on Monday.

'set days,' she captioned while at a shoot.

The world's youngest self-made billionaire added a butterfly filter over her face that gave her freckles and soft skin.

​





​

Kylie's glam was kept simple with rose colored eyelids and a very plump nude colored pout.

She also shared a selection of designer shoes she was choosing from, including two pairs of closed toe Prada ones.

​





And while showcasing the heels, ironically it was shoes that found her in a big mess on social media on Sunday.

Kylie was branded a 'hypocrite' after showcasing her real mink slippers following a post mourning the loss of half a billion animals that had been killed in the Australian fires.

The billionaire had written: 'this breaks my heart,' on the photo from the rescue mission.

Her next photo had her showcase her $1450 Louis Vuitton slippers.

​

One wrote: 'seeing kylie jenner post about the koalas being killed by the fires in australia followed by a picture of her wearing mink sandals on her instagram story really made me realize the extent to which the kardashian family’s stupidity reaches.'

Another Tweeted: 'likeee... kylie jenner posting a boohoo about dying koalas then straight after posing in her real fur shoes. how would you like someone to come and skin you alive sis.'