Latest Updates on Hande Erçel and Kaan Yıldırım's Relationship

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 14th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
Hande Erçel had ended her relationship with famous Turkish star Kerem Bürsin
Highlights
Did Hande and Kaan break up?

It looks like Hande Erçel and Kaan Yıldırım's romance did not last long.

Also ReadHande Erçel Gets Attacked Over New STEAMY SnapsHande Erçel Gets Attacked Over New STEAMY Snaps

As the past days, many Turkish newspapers reported that the couple have ended their romance due to his betrayal.

Earlier, Hande and Kaan Yıldırım were spotted together for the first time on vacation, and now, Sabah newspaper reported that Kahn spent the weekend with his colleague Tuğçe Açıkgöz.

In a comment circulating on social media, Hande appears as she talks about her personal life, saying about Kaan, “There is no one in my life. I am busy with my job and I am very happy. Kaan was always my friend. and it will stay this way, Thank you."

Months ago, Hande Erçel had ended her relationship with famous Turkish star Kerem Bürsin and with Hande's very recent breakup, fans are hope that she will return with Bürsin as for them, the duo's relationship was magical in real life and together on screen. 

Also ReadHande Erçel Gets Attacked Over New STEAMY SnapsKaan Yıldırım Breaks His Silence Over Relationship Rumors With Hande Erçel

