Lebanese Stars Attend the Funeral of Geroge Al-Rassi

Since the world lost artist George Al-Rassi, sadness spread all over the Arab world, especially the Lebanese community.

And on the 29th of August, his family mourned the death of the young singer.

In Lebanon, traditionally, if the deceased is young, the family usually put music with drums and other instruments, to celebrate the youth of the departed, in the Arab world, this ceremony is called a 'Zaffeh'

And at George Al Rassi's funeral, his family mourned his early loss through music, and at his Zaffeh, which took place at The Church of Saints Sergius and Bacchus in Mounsef, Lebanon, George's sister, Nadine Al Rassi said that George is now 'Heaven's Groom'

Many Lebanese artists showed up at the funeral, to mourn the death of their fellow artist. Among the attendees were, Najwa Karam, Ragheb Alama, Nadine Njeim, Maya Diab, Amer Zayan, Maguy Bou Ghosson, Jessie Abdou, Wael Jassar, Marwan Khoury, and many more.

And the church hall was filled with the late musician's music, to remember his legacy, especially his song, 'My Heart Died'.

And a video was shared on social media that showed Lebanese singer Marwan Khoury, with his eyes red and crying as he was hugging Nadine Al Rassi to offer his condolences.

Assi Al Hallani told Nadine: 'they burn our hearts, you have to be strong my dear.'. Assi was accompanied by his daughter, Maritta.

Late George Al Rasssi's sister, Sandrine opened up about her brother's death saying: 'George had a white and kind heart' she continued with a statement as if she was talking to her brother saying: ''you are living in me, in my soul, the pain in my heart is unbearable, I will take care of your son, forever.''

George Al-Rassi's mother collapsed upon the arrival of her son's body before the funeral ceremonies began.

George Al-Rassi, born in 1982, was born in the village of Salamon Al-Nashm in Lebanon. He is the brother of Nadine Al-Rassi, and Sandrine. The singer was married Joel Hatem, and they have a child named "Joe", and they separated recently.

George Al-Rassi died in a terrible car accident on the Lebanese-Syrian border road. The accident happened after his return from Damascus, where he performed a concert at Cloud 9 Lounge on August 26.

By Alexandra Abumuhor