Luke Perry's Daughter Appreciates The Support After Her Father's Death

Luke Perry died at the age of 52 (Source: sophiaperry / Instagram )

Sophie Perry, the 18-year-old daughter of late actor Luke Perry, thanked well-wishers for their support since her father suffered a massive stroke last week, then died at the age of 52 Monday.

"Everything is happening so fast," she wrote in an Instagram message alongside of photo of her and her dad, casually dressed and smiling.

"I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Luke Perry was best known for his work on the iconic teen TV drama Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as in the films Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 8 Seconds. He was starring on The CW's Riverdale when he died this week.

In addition to Sophie, he also left behind Jack Perry, his 21-year-old son with his ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

E! News said Jack was scheduled to take part in a Bar Wrestling match on March 13 under the name of Jungle Boy but he has since canceled.