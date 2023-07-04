Maguy Bou Ghosn defends kid from abusive mom

ALBAWABA - Lebanese actress caused a stir on social media after a controversial video of her was circulated online.

In a video that went viral, Till Death actress Maguy Bou Ghosn was spotted having a heated argument with an anonymous woman.

It turned out that Ghosn was trying to protect a child from his abusive mother, and the actress tried to keep the kid away from his mom, while the kid's mom was roughly trying to take her kid back.

The actress was trying to calm the kid down and showing him love, while the mother was pushing everyone away from her son, while the young was trying his best to ask for help from the people around.

It is unclear why the mom was being rough to her kid, or why the fight started, but the video of Maguy went viral and fans praised her interference.