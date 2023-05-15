  1. Home
  3. Maguy Bou Ghosn looks unrecognizable in throwback picture

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 15th, 2023 - 12:38 GMT
ALBAWABA - Maguy Bou Ghosn looks unrecognizable in a new throwback picture of when she was 18 years old in 1993.

Till Death actress Maguy Bou Ghosn shared with her Instagram followers a surprising picture of how she looked like when she was 18 years old, and the post received great interaction from her followers and fans. 

She captioned the post: "Let’s go back to these days!," She wrote: "When I was 18, and I had curly hair like Sahar."

Bou Ghosn made a Till Death reference as she mentioned the character she stars in, Sahar who has long curly hair in the series. 


 

