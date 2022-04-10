  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Maguy Bou Ghosn Apologizes to Bassem Moughnieh After Hitting Him With a Shoe

Maguy Bou Ghosn Apologizes to Bassem Moughnieh After Hitting Him With a Shoe

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published April 10th, 2022 - 10:36 GMT
Bou Ghosn hit Basem in the face with a shoe
Bou Ghosn hit Basem in the face with a shoe

Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, made an official apology to her fellow colleague Lebanese actor, Basem Mughniyeh.

The apology comes after Bou Ghosn hit Basem in the face with a shoe while shooting their Ramadan series "Till Death 2".

Maggie posted on her Twitter page a video behind the scenes filming the scene, in which she appears trying to wake Basem by hitting him with a shoe in the face. And she commented on the video, saying: "An official apology from the friend in the name of Mughniyeh, the sweetest in the name and the sweetest scenes."

Basem published the same video on his Instagram page and wrote: "Everyone is for the benefit of the scene. This is how we are working."

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...