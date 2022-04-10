Maguy Bou Ghosn Apologizes to Bassem Moughnieh After Hitting Him With a Shoe

Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, made an official apology to her fellow colleague Lebanese actor, Basem Mughniyeh.

The apology comes after Bou Ghosn hit Basem in the face with a shoe while shooting their Ramadan series "Till Death 2".

Maggie posted on her Twitter page a video behind the scenes filming the scene, in which she appears trying to wake Basem by hitting him with a shoe in the face. And she commented on the video, saying: "An official apology from the friend in the name of Mughniyeh, the sweetest in the name and the sweetest scenes."

Basem published the same video on his Instagram page and wrote: "Everyone is for the benefit of the scene. This is how we are working."