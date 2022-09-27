MAMAMOO Are Making a Comeback Next Month

On the 26th, RBW announced on its official Twitter that Mamamoo will make a comeback with their 12th mini-album "MIC ON" on October 11, and released related posters.

MAMAMOO's comeback is about a year after the 7th anniversary best "I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST" in September last year.

MAMAMOO's 12th mini-album name "MIC ON" means "MAMAMOO with the microphone on will come back to work."

As all four members have been active as solo artists and have made notable progress, fans are already excited about the synergy that the entire MAMAMOO will show.



In addition, Mamamoo will carry out a variety of full-fledged activities, including music programs, to repay fans who have been waiting for their comeback, and will accelerate preparations for domestic and overseas performances to communicate more closely with fans.

Meet MAMAMOO [Member's Profile]

Members of MAMAMOO have been on countless television programs, events, and concerts as the stars. The fact that many K-pop fans are interested in them is not surprising.

Since 2014, MAMAMOO has experienced several ups and downs. Nevertheless, their name has been associated with success.

The four-member K-pop girl group MAMAMOO made their debut on June 18, 2014, under RBW, with Mr. Ambiguous, their first single.

Four brilliant stars make up the group: the leader Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa.

1. Solar





Stage name: Solar

Real name: Kim YongSun

Birthday: February 21, 1991

Position: Leader, Main Vocal

Stage name: Moonbyul

Real name: Moon Byulyi

Birthday: December 22, 1992

Position: Lead Rapper, Lead Dancer

Stage name: Wheein

Real name: Jung Wheein

Birthday: April 17, 1995

Position: Lead Vocal, Main Dancer

Stage name: Hwasa

Real name: Ahn Hyejin

Birthday: July 23, 1995

Position: Main Rapper, Lead Vocal

Written by Sondos Swed