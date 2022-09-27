MAMAMOO Are Making a Comeback Next Month

On the 26th, RBW announced on its official Twitter that Mamamoo will make a comeback with their 12th mini-album "MIC ON" on October 11, and released related posters.
MAMAMOO's comeback is about a year after the 7th anniversary best "I SAY MAMAMOO: THE BEST" in September last year.
MAMAMOO's 12th mini-album name "MIC ON" means "MAMAMOO with the microphone on will come back to work."
As all four members have been active as solo artists and have made notable progress, fans are already excited about the synergy that the entire MAMAMOO will show.
In addition, Mamamoo will carry out a variety of full-fledged activities, including music programs, to repay fans who have been waiting for their comeback, and will accelerate preparations for domestic and overseas performances to communicate more closely with fans.
Meet MAMAMOO [Member's Profile]
Members of MAMAMOO have been on countless television programs, events, and concerts as the stars. The fact that many K-pop fans are interested in them is not surprising.
Since 2014, MAMAMOO has experienced several ups and downs. Nevertheless, their name has been associated with success.
The four-member K-pop girl group MAMAMOO made their debut on June 18, 2014, under RBW, with Mr. Ambiguous, their first single.
Four brilliant stars make up the group: the leader Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa.
1. Solar
Stage name: Solar
Real name: Kim YongSun
Birthday: February 21, 1991
Position: Leader, Main Vocal
2. Moonbyul
Stage name: Moonbyul
Real name: Moon Byulyi
Birthday: December 22, 1992
Position: Lead Rapper, Lead Dancer
3. Wheein
Stage name: Wheein
Real name: Jung Wheein
Birthday: April 17, 1995
Position: Lead Vocal, Main Dancer
4. Hwasa
Stage name: Hwasa
Real name: Ahn Hyejin
Birthday: July 23, 1995
Position: Main Rapper, Lead Vocal
Written by Sondos Swed
