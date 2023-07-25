Margot Robbie uses sign language with deaf fan

ALBAWABA - Margot Robbie is already the sweetheart of Hollywood, and now a video went viral that melts everyone's hearts.

A video from the 2022 Amsterdam movie premiere shows Margot Robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan.

In the clip taken to Twitter, Robbie can be seen signing a photograph for a fan, and the Barbie actress saw that the fan was signing to the actress.

Robbie quickly began a sign language conversation with sign language, and fans are all for it.

It is pretty famous that Robbie is very skillful, as other than English, the actress speaks Spanish, German, French and Japanese, and now it looks like she knows sign language too.