Martha Stewart in swimsuit for Sports Illustrated at 81

ALBAWABA - Martha Stewart proves that you can look amazing even at 81.

Martha Stewart now became the oldest model to make it on the cover of Sports Illustrated as she was featured on the magazine at the age of 81.

The business woman posed in various swimsuits for the magazine, and revealed that she wanted to be an inspiration to women, and told the publication that she is "thrilled" to be on the cover.

She shared: "I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good."

For the cover, Stewart donned a white, one-piece swimsuit, and was not afraid to show off some cleavage.

She wrote on her Instagram: "My motto has always been: 'when you're through changing, you're through', so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless - those are all very good things, indeed."