Matt Damon Opens up About His Bond With His Daughter as He Promotes 'Stillwater'

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Matt Damon revealed that his daughter Isabella refuses to watch any of his movies.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 50-year-old Oscar winner was asked if fans still associate him with his 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, and his response included an interesting reveal about his 15-year old Isabella.

''You know, younger people don't know it as much. You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good." he said

Matt explained the situation using his 2017 film The Great Wall' as an example, '' She just likes to give me s***.”

"My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'" Matt cracked up as he finished recalling this.

The 50-year-old also shared that he did a family meeting before making his latest movie 'Stillwater' to make sure everyone approved of him being away from home while he made the movie

Stillwater is about a father (played by Matt Damon) who heads to France to clear his daughter's name when she is charged with a murder she did not commit.

The movie is directed by Tom McCarthy, debuts in theaters from Focus Features on July 30.

At the premiere of the movie "Stillwater," Matt Damon and his team received a five-minute standing applaud.

''Man, I just was overwhelmed, We've been sitting on this movie for so long. And the idea that I was back into a theater with, like, a thousand people?'' Damon said.

''I don't know, I'm getting old, man! I think I get choked up easier now ever since I had kids. It's like, my job has become a lot easier because I don't have to try. I don't have to reach for any emotions – whether it's joy or whether it's pain – because it's all just nearby because the stakes are so much higher when you have kids." Damon continued.