Michael Lesslie Signs to Write 'Battlestar Galactica' Series

Published May 8th, 2020 - 06:45 GMT
Michael Lesslie will lead Peacock’s upcoming “Battlestar Galactica” reboot.
The Little Drummer Girl and Assassin's Creed screenwriter Michael Lesslie has signed on to write and executive produce the Peacock's new Battlestar Galactica sci-fi series.

The iconic show is also being executive produced by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

It is billed in an NBCUniversal press release as a "new story" within the Battlestar Galactica mythology.

"I am beyond excited to be taking on this iconic and inspirational show," Lesslie said in a statement to Deadline.com Thursday.


He added: "As a lifelong devotee, I know that the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica's world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling. The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honor Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore's landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It's a dream come true -- one I just can't wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all."

The first incarnation of the series aired on ABC 1978-79. A remake ran on the Sci Fi Channel 2004-09.

No casting for the next generation has been announced yet.

